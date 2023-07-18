Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with attempted murder, assault of a police officer

Davion N. Cromartie, 23, of Louisville, is also charged with two counts of assault of a police or probation officer, one count of wanton endangerment and one count of disarming a peace officer.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is charged with attempting to murder a Louisville Metro police officer.

The suspect, Davion N. Cromartie, 23, of Louisville, is also charged with two counts of assault of a police or probation officer along with one count each of wanton endangerment, disarming a peace officer, fleeing police, violation of a foreign EPO/DVO and criminal mischief.

LMPD officers were called to the 300 block of W. Hill Street around 4:20 p.m. July 14 on a domestic trouble run. The caller wanted her boyfriend removed from the home after he refused to leave on his own.

The arrest report for Cromartie says after officers knocked on the door, Cromartie answered but tried to push his way through officers to get to his girlfriend after seeing her standing outside.

The officers tried to place Cromartie in handcuffs but were unable to do so. Attempts to take him to the ground were also unsuccessful. The report says Cromartie placed his legs around the neck of one officer and attempted to strangle him. Fearing for his life, the report says the officer tried to pull out his handgun, but Cromartie pulled on the officer’s arm trying to take the weapon away.

As the second officer tried to help her partner, she was attacked while pulling out her taser by the woman who made the 911 call. The woman jumped on the officer’s back and hit her twice in the face, but the officer held on to the taser.

Cromartie ran from the apartment and damaged a parked car while fleeing. He was arrested after trying to return to the apartment.

Both officers were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment and are expected to be okay.

Cromartie was arraigned July 15. A not guilty plea was entered on all charges. His bond was set at $20,000 cash and preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 24. He is also being held on the EPO violation which is out of Virginia.

