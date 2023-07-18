Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after being hit by train in Elizabethtown

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being hit by a train in Elizabethtown Monday afternoon, according to the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Officers responded to the railroad crossing on East Dixie Avenue, just south of the square, on a report of a man being hit by a train around 1:30 p.m., Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 64-year-old John Duncan who was pronounced dead on arrival, Denham said.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office, EPD and authorities from CSX Railroad.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

