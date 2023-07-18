Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at 26th and Madison Streets around 8:50 p.m.
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at 26th and Madison Streets around 8:50 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Monday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 26th and Madison Streets around 8:50 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man that had been shot multiple times. Ellis said officers gave the man first-aid until EMS could arrive.

When EMS arrived on the scene, they transported the man to UofL Hospital with serious injuries. The man died at the hospital a short time after arriving, Ellis said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

