Missing woman's cause of death questioned by loved ones

Lynnden Bray was found dead on Friday.
Lynnden Bray was found dead on Friday.(Family Picture)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of a 24-year-old woman who went missing are still looking for answers after she was later found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest.

Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Operation Return Home on Friday for Lynnden Bray, who went missing Thursday.

Bray was last seen walking her dogs near the Paul Yost Recreation Center.

Police canceled their Operation Return Home Friday afternoon after she was found dead, and a death investigation began.

The Jefferson County coroner said Bray’s death was caused by “ligature hanging’.

However, her family and friends do not believe Bray died of suicide.

“I don’t believe this was a suicide,” Faith English, a friend of Bray, said. “I just don’t see her taking her life and leaving her dogs to wander in the forest. It’s hard to tell until we get more details about this investigation.”

The investigation into Bray’s death is still open. Police have not made any arrests in connection with her case.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click or tap here.

