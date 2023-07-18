Contact Troubleshooters
No big winner in Powerball, but ticket sold in Kentucky is a $1 million winner

(Source: MGN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – There was no winner of last night’s $900 million Powerball jackpot, but the numbers drawn have proved lucky for the purchasers of five tickets in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Lottery says there was one ticket sold in the commonwealth that matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball. That ticket is worth $1 million.

In addition, four tickets sold in the Bluegrass matched four numbers and the Powerball. Those tickets are each worth $50,000, but lottery officials say one of the tickets had the winning numbers on it twice, which makes it a $100,000 winner.

Where in Kentucky the winning tickets were sold has not been released by the Kentucky Lottery. The locations will be identified after lottery officials complete security checks.

In addition to Kentucky, $1 million winning tickets were sold in Florida, Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize by bringing the ticket to Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville. If you are holding one of the winning tickets, Kentucky Lottery officials say you should sign the back of the ticket and keep the ticket in a secure location.

The person with the $1 million ticket should contact the Kentucky lottery at 1-877-789-4532 to make arrangements to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot for July 19 is now an estimated $1 billion. Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $640 with the cash option standing at an estimated $328.5 million.

