Suspect charged in 2022 double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in a double homicide that happened just over one year ago, but we

On June 30, 2022, two people were found dead inside an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, off Oxmoor Lane. The victims were identified as Steven Curtis, 40, and Gary Brown, 21. Both men died of gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

LMPD has not released the name of the person arrested in the deaths of Curtis and Brown. According to Sgt. Matt Sanders, commander of the LMPD Media and Public Relations Office, the suspect is now an adult, but was a juvenile at the time the crimes were committed.

Sanders said the arrest was a result of Homicide Unit detectives using DNA, digital evidence, and surveillance video.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

