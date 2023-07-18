Teenager in hospital after shooting in California Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in California Park Monday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a call for service on someone who had been shot arriving at UofL Hospital around 7:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers made it to the hospital, they learned that a teenager had been dropped off with a gunshot wound. Ellis said the teen was alert and conscious when officers arrived and he is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives gathered information and learned that the shooting may have happened in California Park, the 1100 block of South 16th Street.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

