What you need to know for 2023 Louisville Burger Week

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you craving a delicious burger? You can enjoy some specialty meals around the area for Louisville Burger Week!

Specialty burgers are $7 from now until July 23.

There’s a chance you could win a prize if you visit more than four restaurants.

Click here for more information on which restaurants are participating and click here to download the app.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

