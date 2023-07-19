2 children injured in pole barn fire

NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) – Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of a fire in a pole barn that has injured two children.

Around 12:30 p.m., New Washington firefighters were called to a home on West Nabb New Washington Road in northern Clark County. The pole barn is a two-story structure that is attached to a home on the property.

The injured children, who are described as young, were brought to a Louisville hospital for treatment by ground ambulance. Their conditions are not known, but at least one of them is reported to have serious injuries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.