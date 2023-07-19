Contact Troubleshooters
2 children injured in pole barn fire

Two young children were taken to a Louisville, Ky. hospital for treatment after they were...
Two young children were taken to a Louisville, Ky. hospital for treatment after they were injured in a pole barn fire in northern Clark County, Ind.(Source: Chris Stowe, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) – Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of a fire in a pole barn that has injured two children.

Around 12:30 p.m., New Washington firefighters were called to a home on West Nabb New Washington Road in northern Clark County. The pole barn is a two-story structure that is attached to a home on the property.

The injured children, who are described as young, were brought to a Louisville hospital for treatment by ground ambulance. Their conditions are not known, but at least one of them is reported to have serious injuries.

This story will be updated.

