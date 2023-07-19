Contact Troubleshooters
Cameron selects Sen. Robby Mills as choice for lieutenant governor in Ky. gubernatorial race

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican nominee in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race, has announced his choice for lieutenant governor.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning that State Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) was selected by Cameron.

Cameron and Mills will be going up against Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jaqueline Coleman in the governor’s race.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

