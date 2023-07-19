Cameron selects Sen. Robby Mills as choice for lieutenant governor in Ky. gubernatorial race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican nominee in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race, has announced his choice for lieutenant governor.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning that State Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) was selected by Cameron.

Cameron and Mills will be going up against Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jaqueline Coleman in the governor’s race.

