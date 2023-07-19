Contact Troubleshooters
Clay County three-year-old advances in mullet championship

Tristan Bowling
Tristan Bowling(Ron Bowling)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Three-year-old Clay County native, Tristan Bowling, is moving on to round two in the USA mullet championship.

Bowling -- who has the nickname “Hot Rod” after his father’s dead cousin -- finished first in round one, receiving the most votes among all one-to-four-year-old’s.

His dad, Ron Bowling, said the last time they checked, he ended with 3,017 votes.

Now, Bowling is up against the top 100 between ages one and 12.

Not only do votes count, but donations to the Jarrod Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors play a factor into who moves on to the final round.

Voting for round two opens Thursday, July 20, and ends on Monday, July 24.

While the final round consists of 25 people, only the top 24 will move on.

The final spot in the final round is taken by last year’s mullet champion who received an automatic bid.

Voting for the final round will open on August 7 and ends on August 11.

For the original story, click here.

