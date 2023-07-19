Contact Troubleshooters
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house

By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A case of mistaken identity.

Not with people, but with houses. The mistake led to thousands of dollars worth of repair costs for one homeowner.

A property owner was surprised when he found three people on his roof, tearing it off, but he never ordered any of it.

The bizarre mix-up has led to a tense back-and-forth between him and the contractor.

1598 is the number on the front of Danny Hayes’ rental house. His neighbor at 1596 was supposed to get some roofing work done last Tuesday.

When his tenants called to tell him someone was on the roof, he thought they might be hearing things from next door.

“I come around the corner, I found the whole back half of this sheathing and shingles gone,” Hayes said. “All laying on the ground all spread out around the house.”

Hayes saw the three workers on his roof and told them to stop the work they were doing. But the damage was done.

He said half of the roof was ripped up.

“Fortunately, I have a contractor that I use for other jobs, and he was able to get over here and get the materials that night and on the next morning because there was a rainstorm coming in the next day,” Hayes said.

$9,991.30 is what it cost to fix the roof.

Hayes was already planning to fix some minor damage from the recent windstorm, but not $10,000 worth of repairs.

Now he wants the contractor to foot the bill.

“I’d just like him to pay it, that’s all,” he said. “It’s a $9,900 bill that somebody needs to pay.”

Hayes said he unsuccessfully tried calling JP Roofing and Construction twice, but was finally able to reach him Monday. He said he was told a lawyer would call him.

WAVE News called the roofing company to find out what happened and said it was an honest mistake.

They said the workers weren’t employees, just subcontractors who they use.

The owner claims he gave them the right address, and they just went to the wrong house.

“I understand that mistakes happen, but simple things like knocking on the door would’ve helped,” Hayes. “Let us know you’re here, introduce yourself or say something.”

The contractor said they cleaned up everything and offered to replace the roof, but claims Hayes said no.

Hayes said that conversation never happened.

“Either way, I’m not going to let somebody that I don’t know, I don’t know if they’re insured or what, up on my roof again,” Hayes said. “Why would I want to do that?”

Hayes said this could be resolved with a simple offer to pay for the repairs.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

