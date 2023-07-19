Contact Troubleshooters
Flash flooding impacts Lake Forest Parkway

Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday left at least three cars trapped in Lake Forest.
Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday left at least three cars trapped in Lake Forest.(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday left at least three cars trapped in Lake Forest.

The impacted area is on Arnold Palmer Boulevard.

Guy Newcom and his wife Debra said this has been a problem for the last 25 years.

”Cars were turned around and had to go to other ways to get back into the neighborhood,” Newcom said. “That’s not the first time and unless they do something about it won’t be the last time. We don’t know if there’s any live wires in the water, we don’t have any idea what’s in that water, but the children are at risk and there’s no need for that.”

Newcom said first responders were at the scene trying to help the drivers.

“I think there’s been more than enough time to plan a modus operandi for an attack on resolving this issue, whatever it takes,” Guy Newcom said.

On Wednesday, drivers were able to pass through again as MSD cleaned up the remaining mess.

Anchorage Middletown Fire said no one was seriously injured.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

