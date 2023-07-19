Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Calm day before severe threat returns

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (7/20/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Few showers and thunderstorms possible today
  • Strong storms possible Thursday
  • Quiet weather into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold on this morning before breaking apart this afternoon. Sunshine later today should push highs into the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible at times today. After a quiet, partly cloudy evening, scattered showers and thunderstorm chances increase overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow is a WAVE Weather Alert Day due to the potential of strong to severe afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Damaging winds and hail will be our main threats. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures fall into the 60s for overnight lows.

Calm and cooler weather arrives just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

