FORECAST: Calm day before severe threat returns

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (7/20/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Few showers and thunderstorms possible today

Strong storms possible Thursday

Quiet weather into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold on this morning before breaking apart this afternoon. Sunshine later today should push highs into the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible at times today. After a quiet, partly cloudy evening, scattered showers and thunderstorm chances increase overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow is a WAVE Weather Alert Day due to the potential of strong to severe afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Damaging winds and hail will be our main threats. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures fall into the 60s for overnight lows.

Calm and cooler weather arrives just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.