Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency for flooding in western Kentucky

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in several western Kentucky counties after heavy rainfall and training thunderstorms caused widespread flash flooding.

The declaration allows the state to respond to the needs of the communities impacted and opens a path for state assistance.

Locale state of emergencies have been declared in Graves, Hickman and Carlisle Counties and in the Clinton, Arlington and Mayfield communities.

Gov. Beshear also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from paying for grossly overpriced goods and services. Price gouging can be reported to the Office of the Attorney General.

Other actions taken include:

State emergency operations center has been activated to a level three

Kentucky Emergency Management Area managers have been mobilized to the area

Swift water rescue teams have been put on alert in case additional help is needed

At this time, Beshear said no requests have been made for state assistance.

There have been no reports of fatalities or of anyone missing.

Emergency leaders have made the following reports as of Wednesday:

Ballard County has flooded roads and 4 to 5 homes flooded. Everyone is safe.

Caldwell County has wind damage to a few buildings.

Carlisle County reports a mobile home has been evacuated and Bardwell City Hall has been flooded.

Fulton County has roads closed because of flooding.

McCracken County first responders have been called to 4 to 5 water rescues.

Marshall County has two roads closed because of flooding.

When the flood waters recede, attention will be turned to cleaning up and recovery.

Beshear promises the state will be there to help pick up the pieces.

“We’ll be there to help. With the cleanup. We’ll be there to help get people back on their feet, but we want you there,” said Besher. “So as we work through the rest of this weather event, it can be safe. Don’t drive through currents. If you have a safe area, just stay there. Until we fully get through the event.”

I have declared a state of emergency to help communities like Mayfield and others affected by widespread flooding. This action will allow us to better support our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time. More rain is expected today – please stay alert and safe. pic.twitter.com/x0Br9RjB0l — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.