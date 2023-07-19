Contact Troubleshooters
Governor Beshear shares details on Kentucky State Police’s 2022 crime report

(WXIX)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear shared some details on the Kentucky State Police’s annual crime report for 2022.

The data found reports for serious crimes, like homicides, drug offenses and robberies, have dropped. Reports of homicides were down 33% statewide, drug crimes were down over 13% and robberies dropped 16%.

Beshear also shared how there are several other crimes that saw a drop, including fraud, human trafficking, and pornography and prostitution offenses. He said the report is encouraging news that the state is moving in the right direction.

“Due to the hard work of law enforcement, and folks in the treatment and recovery communities, we are one of only eight states last year to see a significant decrease in overdose deaths,” Beshear said. “And due to the hard work of corrections and others, we have the lowest recidivism rate in Kentucky’s history.”

Data used for the report was pulled from the National Incident-Based Reporting System. According to KSP, Kentucky is one of the first states to transition to this system.

