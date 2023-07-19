Contact Troubleshooters
Grand jury indicts man in 2022 homicide

Deandre Wicks, 25, was indicted by a grand jury in the November 23, 2022, death of Andrea Perks. He is charged with murder – domestic violence, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in the shooting death late last year of a 19-year-old woman. 

The suspect, Deandre Wicks, 25, was indicted yesterday by a grand jury in the November 23, 2022, death of Andrea Perks. He is charged with murder – domestic violence, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence. 

Perks was found around in the area of 32nd Street and Hazel Ave. with multiple gunshot wounds. She died after being taken to UofL Health – University Hospital for treatment. 

Wicks is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $75,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court tomorrow morning. 

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

