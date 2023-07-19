Grand jury indicts man in 2022 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in the shooting death late last year of a 19-year-old woman.

The suspect, Deandre Wicks, 25, was indicted yesterday by a grand jury in the November 23, 2022, death of Andrea Perks. He is charged with murder – domestic violence, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence.

Perks was found around in the area of 32nd Street and Hazel Ave. with multiple gunshot wounds. She died after being taken to UofL Health – University Hospital for treatment.

Wicks is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $75,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court tomorrow morning.

