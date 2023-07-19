Contact Troubleshooters
Identity released of woman who died at UofL Hospital after Outer Loop crash

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who died at University of Louisville Hospital after the Outer Loop crash from last week has been identified.

The crash happened in the 1900 block of Outer Loop Road at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said two passenger vehicles collided after one was pulling out from the entrance of a business. Both of the drivers were injured, but the woman pulling out of a business entrance had serious injuries.

Wanda Hargrove, 60, died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Her death was ruled an accident.

