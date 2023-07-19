Jack Harlow makes an appearance at Beyoncé concert in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands made an appearance at Beyonce’s concert held in Louisville on Monday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Some of those special guests included Louisville native Jack Harlow.

Louisville’s head football coach Jeff Brohm tweeted a photo posing with the rapper, saying:

“Hangin with Louisville Legend @jackharlow at @Beyonce tonight in L&N Stadium!! I think my daughter likes him more then she does me!! #Louisville.”

