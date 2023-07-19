Jack Harlow makes an appearance at Beyoncé concert in Louisville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands made an appearance at Beyonce’s concert held in Louisville on Monday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Some of those special guests included Louisville native Jack Harlow.
Louisville’s head football coach Jeff Brohm tweeted a photo posing with the rapper, saying:
“Hangin with Louisville Legend @jackharlow at @Beyonce tonight in L&N Stadium!! I think my daughter likes him more then she does me!! #Louisville.”
(Story ends after photo)
Hangin with Louisville Legend @jackharlow at @Beyonce tonight in L&N Stadium!! I think my daughter likes him more then she does me!! 😂 #Louisville ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RzjUPEKwx3— Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) July 18, 2023
