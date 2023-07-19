Contact Troubleshooters
Jack Harlow makes an appearance at Beyoncé concert in Louisville

Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm with rapper Jack Harlow
Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm with rapper Jack Harlow(Jeff Brohm)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands made an appearance at Beyonce’s concert held in Louisville on Monday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Some of those special guests included Louisville native Jack Harlow.

Louisville’s head football coach Jeff Brohm tweeted a photo posing with the rapper, saying:

“Hangin with Louisville Legend @jackharlow at @Beyonce tonight in L&N Stadium!! I think my daughter likes him more then she does me!! #Louisville.”

