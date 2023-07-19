Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS camp prepares incoming kindergarteners

Camp Ready 4K is teaching kids about numbers, the alphabet and even their phone number and...
Camp Ready 4K is teaching kids about numbers, the alphabet and even their phone number and address.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s almost time for kids to return to the classroom again.

However, for many young students, this will be their first year going to school.

JCPS is hosting a two-week camp for incoming kindergarteners to help them prepare for the first day of school.

Camp Ready 4K is teaching kids about numbers, the alphabet and even their phone number and address. They’re also learning school basics like standing in line and holding a pencil.

Giving these kids a foundation to begin learning in their new environment can help set them up for success throughout their primary education.

“Most of these students were born right before COVID,” George Unseld Early Childhood Center Principal Michelle Seadler said. “And they have had the unfortunate beginning of life being stuck in their house, or having some trauma from all these things. So, we make sure they have the basic foundational skills they need to have, building upon going to JCPS for the rest of their life, through 12th grade.”

This is the ninth year the camp has been held, and there are around 1,100 students attending.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
Lynnden Bray was found dead on Friday.
Missing woman’s cause of death questioned by loved ones
No big winner in Powerball, but ticket sold in Kentucky is a $1 million winner
Angela and Tracy Pike
Louisville man denied life-saving cancer treatment in Texas

Latest News

Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday left at least three cars trapped in Lake Forest.
Flash flooding impacts Lake Forest Parkway
Governor Beshear shares details on Kentucky State Police’s 2022 crime report
A car is stuck in the portion of Johnnie Road washed out and collapsed from flash flooding in...
Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available
University of Kentucky researchers looking at link between violence, diabetes