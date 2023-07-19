JCPS camp prepares incoming kindergarteners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s almost time for kids to return to the classroom again.

However, for many young students, this will be their first year going to school.

JCPS is hosting a two-week camp for incoming kindergarteners to help them prepare for the first day of school.

Camp Ready 4K is teaching kids about numbers, the alphabet and even their phone number and address. They’re also learning school basics like standing in line and holding a pencil.

Giving these kids a foundation to begin learning in their new environment can help set them up for success throughout their primary education.

“Most of these students were born right before COVID,” George Unseld Early Childhood Center Principal Michelle Seadler said. “And they have had the unfortunate beginning of life being stuck in their house, or having some trauma from all these things. So, we make sure they have the basic foundational skills they need to have, building upon going to JCPS for the rest of their life, through 12th grade.”

This is the ninth year the camp has been held, and there are around 1,100 students attending.

