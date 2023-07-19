Contact Troubleshooters
Jessamine County Schools announces pay raise ahead of new school year

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Schools just announced a pay raise ahead of the coming school year.

It’s exciting news, not just for teachers but all employees of the district.

“We need to make sure that we are rewarding our teachers the right way and compensating them for their hard work,” said Superintendent Matt Moore,

The new raise will give certified teachers a 7% total raise and classified employees a $2.50 dollar an hour raise. That comes as an addition to the previous raise proposed just months ago.

“At the end of last year, we made the determination that we were going to do a 2% raise for all of our certified teachers and a 2 dollar raise for all of our classified, and as we got deeper into the summer and closed out our budget from last year, we came to the realization that we have more opportunities,” Moore said.

He defines those certified employees as people working in the classroom and classified as those who work as a “support group” outside the classroom.

Those are your bus drivers, cafeteria workers and more. Basically, all staff should be expecting the raise come this school year.

‘It is a way to thank them,” said Moore. “It’s a way for the community to thank them.”

The first day of school in Jessamine County is Wednesday, August 9.

