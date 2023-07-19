Louisville man denied life-saving cancer treatment in Texas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For four weeks, a Louisville man stayed in a Texas hospital battling stage four stomach cancer and his insurance carrier.

Doctors there said the treatment could cure him, but his insurance carrier, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, refuses to cover the procedure because it’s classified as experimental.

Tracy Pike’s health issues started with stomach pains back in October 2022. At that time, doctors couldn’t find the issue. Over the holiday season,

Pike lost more weight and more health issues followed. It was until January 2023 that he was officially diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer.

“There were days my wife would check on me just to make sure I was breathing in the very beginning,” said Pike. “It was like I was just lying there getting ready to die.”

Pike needs Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy, also known as HIPEC. The HIPEC treatment is an aggressive, targeted surgical technique that attacks abdominal cancer with fewer side effects than traditional chemotherapy.

Pike and his wife appealed Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois decision and had their doctor talk to them directly.

Doctors recommend HIPEC surgery as the first step in this life-saving cancer treatment.

In part of their denial letter sent by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, the company said, “Although a Physician or Professional Provider may have prescribed treatment, and the services or supplies may have been provided as the treatment of last resort. The Claim Administrator still may determine such services or supplies to be Experimental/Investigational with this definition. Treatment provided as part of a clinic trial or research study is Experimental/Investigational.”

Denial Letter (WAVE News)

“It’s a controversial thing, but it has been proven to save people with stage four stomach cancer,” said Angela Pike, wife of Tracy Pike. “It’s the only option he has.”

Without insurance, Pike’s procedure costs $40,000. Angela took to social media to share her husband’s story in hopes of raising funds to save his life.

“There is always hope and don’t give up,” said Pike. “Even when I wanted to give up, my wife didn’t.”

According to the American Cancer Society, last year, 1.9 million people were diagnosed with cancer and over 600,000 of them died. A Louisville organization dedicated to helping people battling cancer heard about the Pikes’ situation and offered to help.

“A couple of thousand dollars to stay in a hotel room wondering if your spouse is going to be saved is heart-wrenching,” said Mike Mulrooney, Shirley’s Way Founder.

Through charitable gaming and raffle, Shirley’s Way helps families like Angela and Tracy. The organization paid for their travel to Texas and other expenses, while they waited for weeks for an answer from their insurance company.

”We’ve got to start letting the doctors decide what’s best for the patients and not the insurance companies,” said Mulrooney.

With two denial letters from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, the Pikes had to leave Texas and return to Louisville. Angela will go back to working at her restaurant Silly Axe Cafe, sharing her husband’s story, and hoping for a miracle.

For Tracy, he will continue leaning on his wife for support and working when he can.

To support the Pikes, their GoFundMe can be accessed by clicking or tapping here.

