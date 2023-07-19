Louisville woman facing animal cruelty charge, accused of leaving 5 dogs in poor condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 38-year-old Louisville woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after five dogs were found in poor condition.

Police reports said Monica Ortega failed to provide proper care for her dogs. LMAS responded to a complaint that said five dogs were being kept in a garage and were not being taken care of.

Ortega took ownership of the dogs and was issued a violation to get the dogs licensed.

On January 18, LMAS conducted a follow-up and said the dogs appeared leaner and the floor of the garage was covered in feces, urine and debris.

The LMAS officer was advised Ortega was coming and going from the home but was not providing adequate care for the dogs.

On February 24, documents said officers followed up at the home and found Ortega had moved from the residence and left the dogs behind in poor condition.

One of the dogs had given birth to six puppies. LMAS gave dog food to the family living at the home.

Ortega was contacted by the police and didn’t answer.

On March 13, documents said officers went to the home to document the conditions and discuss the impoundment of the dogs.

The dogs and puppies were blocked off into a section of the garage that had feces, urine and trash throughout the space.

The mother of the puppies was emaciated. On March 15, the mother and her puppies were impounded. The rest were impounded on April 18.

Documents said a reclaiming notice was posted at the home Ortega was supposed to be living.

Police said as of current, Ortega was not contacted LMAS or reclaimed any of the dogs.

She was arrested July 17.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.