Negotiations between UPS, Teamsters set to resume

(WKYT)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The negotiations between UPS and Teamsters are back on the table and are set to resume next week.

The Teamsters said in a Tweet that UPS reached out to the union to start the negotiations again.

In a statement, UPS said:

“We are pleased to be back at the negotiating table next week to resolve the few remaining open issues. We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country.”

The labor contract between the two will expire at midnight on July 31 if an agreement is not reached.

