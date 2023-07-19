Contact Troubleshooters
New Albany Floyd County Schools address staffing shortages

On Wednesday, New Albany Floyd County Schools hosted their third annual job fair in hopes of filling 100 open positions.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As students prepare for their first day of school, school districts are making sure they have enough staff for their classrooms.

On Wednesday, New Albany Floyd County Schools hosted their third annual job fair in hopes of filling 100 open positions.

“Right now, we are looking for support positions,” Floyd Knobs Elementary Assistant Principal Bethany Reavis said. “We have positions from kindergarten all the way to special education. We even have a pre-k position that is open.”

Floyd Knobs Elementary has close to 700 students. Adding more teacher aides to classrooms will benefit both students and teachers. Teachers can work with students in smaller groups for more targeted learning, which is why Reavis wants to find the right candidate for the job.

”If you think about six teachers and I add about six assistants, now my Kindergarten team is a team of 12 adults working with 132 kids,” said Reavis.

Reavis represents one of 16 schools in the New Albany Floyd County school district. Principals and their assistants attended the third annual job fair to search for individuals that fit their school’s immediate needs.

The New Albany Floyd County school district is searching for bus drivers, cafeteria workers, substitutes, teachers, aides and custodians.

“If we could hire 10 to 15 people today, we would call that a success,” Chief Human Resource Officer Jeanie Corson said.

New Albany Floyd County School officials explained during the support staff shortages, teachers help teachers to fill the gaps.

“It’s always a real balance,” said Corson. “I have to give credit to our principals. They know how to balance the people resources in their buildings to ensure all our students get what they need.”

For more information about current job openings, click or tap here.

New Albany Floyd County Schools address staffing shortages
