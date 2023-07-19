Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Oldham County YMCA fully reopens after fire

Oldham County Family YMCA
Oldham County Family YMCA(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County YMCA is now fully reopened after a fire tore through parts of the building earlier this year.

The fire happened back in February. The cycling studio and hallway leading to the upper wellness center were both damaged. The gym, locker rooms and area near the front check-in desk were all water-logged. The rest of the building had smoke damage.

The YMCA was able to get the facility open a few weeks later, but repair work has been underway ever since.

As of Wednesday, everything is once again ready to use.

Members were able to use any of the other Greater Louisville YMCA locations while repairs were being done.

As for the cause of the fire, officials believe an electrical fire started near the building and the wind blew the flames into the YMCA.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
Lynnden Bray was found dead on Friday.
Missing woman’s cause of death questioned by loved ones
No big winner in Powerball, but ticket sold in Kentucky is a $1 million winner
Angela and Tracy Pike
Louisville man denied life-saving cancer treatment in Texas

Latest News

Negotiations between UPS, Teamsters set to resume
Two young children were taken to a Louisville, Ky. hospital for treatment after they were...
2 children injured in pole barn fire
Jonathan Balderas was arrested Wednesday.
Restaurant owner accused of sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl inside restaurant
Deandre Wicks, 25, was indicted by a grand jury in the November 23, 2022, death of Andrea...
Grand jury indicts man in 2022 homicide