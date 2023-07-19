Oldham County YMCA fully reopens after fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County YMCA is now fully reopened after a fire tore through parts of the building earlier this year.

The fire happened back in February. The cycling studio and hallway leading to the upper wellness center were both damaged. The gym, locker rooms and area near the front check-in desk were all water-logged. The rest of the building had smoke damage.

The YMCA was able to get the facility open a few weeks later, but repair work has been underway ever since.

As of Wednesday, everything is once again ready to use.

Members were able to use any of the other Greater Louisville YMCA locations while repairs were being done.

As for the cause of the fire, officials believe an electrical fire started near the building and the wind blew the flames into the YMCA.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.