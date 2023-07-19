Contact Troubleshooters
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity holding backpack drive before school year begins

(Daniel Gomez)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in Louisville can get a free backpack this weekend before the school year starts!

Louisville Metro Councilman Phillip Baker (D-6) says the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Backpack Drive is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, or when supplies run out. It will be held at Quinn Chapel AME Church, which is located at 1901 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

There will be a maximum of two backpacks provided per vehicle, according to the announcement.

Anyone with questions can contact Rodney Evans at (859) 492-5647.

Click here for more information on the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

