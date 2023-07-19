Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Restaurant owner accused of sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl inside restaurant

Jonathan Balderas was arrested Wednesday.
Jonathan Balderas was arrested Wednesday.(Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jonathan Balderas is charged with three charges of sexual abuse against 15-year-old girl inside the restaurant he owned.

The abuse happened inside Milano Italian Restaurant in Mt. Washington, police said.

Balderas’s three charges stem from him touching the 15-year-old female victim, making the victim touch another female victim, and making that female reciprocate.

Police were alerted of what happened back in May and an investigation proved the allegations to be accurate.

Det. Sgt. Evan Brown of the Mt. Washington Police Department said there may be more victims.

”I just want to communicate to those folks any allegation will be tenaciously investigated,” said Brown. “If we uncover any violation of any law in our commonwealth, we’ll seek justice. These folks, these victims deserve it and deserve a voice.”

Balderas is no longer in custody after posting bail. He’s back in court in October.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
Lynnden Bray was found dead on Friday.
Missing woman’s cause of death questioned by loved ones
No big winner in Powerball, but ticket sold in Kentucky is a $1 million winner
Angela and Tracy Pike
Louisville man denied life-saving cancer treatment in Texas

Latest News

Negotiations between UPS, Teamsters set to resume
Two young children were taken to a Louisville, Ky. hospital for treatment after they were...
2 children injured in pole barn fire
Oldham County Family YMCA
Oldham County YMCA fully reopens after fire
Deandre Wicks, 25, was indicted by a grand jury in the November 23, 2022, death of Andrea...
Grand jury indicts man in 2022 homicide