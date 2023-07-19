Restaurant owner accused of sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl inside restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jonathan Balderas is charged with three charges of sexual abuse against 15-year-old girl inside the restaurant he owned.

The abuse happened inside Milano Italian Restaurant in Mt. Washington, police said.

Balderas’s three charges stem from him touching the 15-year-old female victim, making the victim touch another female victim, and making that female reciprocate.

Police were alerted of what happened back in May and an investigation proved the allegations to be accurate.

Det. Sgt. Evan Brown of the Mt. Washington Police Department said there may be more victims.

”I just want to communicate to those folks any allegation will be tenaciously investigated,” said Brown. “If we uncover any violation of any law in our commonwealth, we’ll seek justice. These folks, these victims deserve it and deserve a voice.”

Balderas is no longer in custody after posting bail. He’s back in court in October.

