Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A westbound lane on the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge is closed until further notice, according to a release.

A part of the bridge deck was found to be in need of immediate repairs before traffic can be allowed to cross the top deck again.

Officials said the lane will remain closed until repairs are completed. There will be no access from I-64 westbound to the New Albany exit 123 during the closure.

Updates will be provided as they become available. Drivers are encouraged to find other routes where possible.

