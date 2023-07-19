Contact Troubleshooters
Wild Eggs announces franchising opportunities

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wild Eggs announced on Tuesday that they’re opening for franchising.

The company said they’re looking for the right partners to join its restaurant family and help expand its food and service experience into new markets across the country.

Wild Eggs originated back in 2007 in Louisville, Kentucky, quickly gaining popularity throughout the years.

The company has since grown to 15 locations across Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio, employing more than 400 people in the three states, the release said.

“We are excited to announce that we are opening our doors to franchising,” CEO of Wild Eggs Andy Abbajay said. “Wild Eggs provides an unforgettable experience for guests, and we’re excited to find the right partners that will carry on our Wild Eggs legacy of serving delicious food and fun and help us bring that tradition to new communities.”

The release said the company is initially targeting eight states for franchising opportunities, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

“We’re looking for franchisees who are passionate about the breakfast and brunch business and who share our company’s commitment to quality and customer service,” Abbajay said.

To learn more about franchising with Wild Eggs, click or tap here.

