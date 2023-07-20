Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

5G Ultra Wideband internet expanding in Kentucky

5G Ultra Wideband internet expanding in Kentucky
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A stronger 5G network is expanding across the state of Kentucky.

Verizon customers in Owensboro will now have access to 5G Ultra Wideband.

Officials say it will allow customers to do things on their phone or tablet that many could only do before when connected to their home internet service.

Verizon officials say they have increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela and Tracy Pike
Louisville man denied life-saving cancer treatment in Texas
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Identity released of woman who died at UofL Hospital after Outer Loop crash

Latest News

Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg announces interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is...
Mayor Greenberg names interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as permanent LMPD chief
ALERT DAY: Multiple rounds of PM showers, storms
LMPD: Juvenile arrested in connection to December 2022 homicide
Man taken to University of Louisville Hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood