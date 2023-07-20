ALERT DAY: Continues until late evening, more pleasant in time for the weekend

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (7/20/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few strong to briefly severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Final round of storms arrives late this evening along a cold front, but fades as it arrives

Humidity nosedives this weekend, making it feel much more comfortable

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a few strong to briefly severe storms this afternoon, we’ll watch for additional scattered storms just after sunset as a cold front arrives. These storms will fade as they move in and they’ll likely not make it too far south of the Ohio River.

Friday starts out with some sunshine but a disturbance moving in during the afternoon will provide increased cloud cover and a small sprinkle chance. You’ll notice the decrease in humidity on Friday compared to the muggy air we’ve gotten used to!

Friday night is partly cloudy with another drop in humidity occurring during the overnight, allowing temperatures to fall solidly into the 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday is the pick of the week with a mostly sunny sky, low humidity, and highs only in the lower 80s. This is a real bonus day, so make plans to be outside and enjoy it! Just be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen if you’re outside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday sees an increase in cloud cover along and north of the Ohio River as a disturbance in the atmosphere brings in some additional moisture, but most of the day if not all of it looks dry. Those in Southern Indiana especially will see a small chance of a shower or storm late Sunday.

A small storm chance continues into Monday, but Tuesday is looking totally dry. That dry air helps to kick off a heat wave next week that takes us into the 90s for quite a bit of time thereafter. Storm chances will remain small as a ridge of high pressure takes over.

