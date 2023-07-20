ALERT DAY: Multiple rounds of PM showers, storms

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (7/20/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THREAT: Damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding are possible with today’s storms

Quiet, cooler weather into the weekend

Heat, humidity returns next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms move into the region during the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe with damaging wind, hail, and localized flash flooding as our main threats.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to track through the region this evening; some thunderstorms could still be strong to severe. Rain chances fade tonight, giving way to partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Tomorrow’s forecast features a mix of clouds and sun in the morning before clouds increase during the afternoon. Despite the extra clouds, we look to remain dry on Friday. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday evening’s clouds push east, leaving us with partly cloudy skies into Saturday morning. It will be much cooler overnight; lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Calm, cooler, and less humid weather arrives just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.