Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Multiple rounds of PM showers, storms

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (7/20/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SEVERE THREAT: Damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding are possible with today’s storms
  • Quiet, cooler weather into the weekend
  • Heat, humidity returns next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms move into the region during the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe with damaging wind, hail, and localized flash flooding as our main threats.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to track through the region this evening; some thunderstorms could still be strong to severe. Rain chances fade tonight, giving way to partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Tomorrow’s forecast features a mix of clouds and sun in the morning before clouds increase during the afternoon. Despite the extra clouds, we look to remain dry on Friday. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday evening’s clouds push east, leaving us with partly cloudy skies into Saturday morning. It will be much cooler overnight; lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Calm, cooler, and less humid weather arrives just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, July 20, 2023

Most Read

Angela and Tracy Pike
Louisville man denied life-saving cancer treatment in Texas
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Identity released of woman who died at UofL Hospital after Outer Loop crash

Latest News

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, July 20, 2023
Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday left at least three cars trapped in Lake Forest.
Flash flooding impacts Lake Forest Parkway
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
A view of a Saharan dust cloud from the ISS.
Behind the Forecast: Saharan Dust’s Impact on the Atlantic Hurricane Season