Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this afternoon/evening

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (7/20/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SEVERE THREAT: Damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding are possible with today’s storms
  • Quiet, cooler weather into the weekend
  • Heat, humidity returns next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers push through the region this morning before we see a better chance for thunderstorms, some strong, this afternoon. Damaging wind, hail, and localized flash flooding are our main threats. Showers and thunderstorms continue to track through the region this evening; some thunderstorms could still be strong to severe. Rain chances fade tonight, giving way to partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Tomorrow’s forecast features a mix of clouds and sun in the morning before clouds increase during the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday evening’s clouds push east, leaving us with partly cloudy skies into Saturday morning. It will be much cooler overnight; lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Calm and cooler weather arrives just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Most Read

Angela and Tracy Pike
Louisville man denied life-saving cancer treatment in Texas
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Identity released of woman who died at UofL Hospital after Outer Loop crash
Two young children were taken to a Louisville, Ky. hospital for treatment after they were...
2 children injured in pole barn fire

Latest News

Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday left at least three cars trapped in Lake Forest.
Flash flooding impacts Lake Forest Parkway
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
A view of a Saharan dust cloud from the ISS.
Behind the Forecast: Saharan Dust’s Impact on the Atlantic Hurricane Season