BGPD Officer Davis out of ICU, long road to recovery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Bowling Green City Manager, Jeff Meisel, Officer Matt Davis is out of the ICU.

Meisel said Officer Davis is steadily improving and going through rehabilitation on his two legs after being shot in both femurs.

He has undergone several surgeries to repair his injuries after being shot eight times.

Officer Davis still has a bullet lodged in his neck next to his carotid artery and a bullet lodged near his spine.

Meisel said Davis’ medical team is hesitant to perform surgery on these areas at this time.

Davis has a long road to recovery, but his condition is improving.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

We will continue to update this story as we know more information.

After serving the community for years, the BGPD said the love and support the community has shown to the Davis family and the BGPD has been insurmountable.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.