Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

BGPD Officer Davis out of ICU, long road to recovery

The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and his family.(Mason Fletcher)
By Allie Hennard and Mason Fletcher
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Bowling Green City Manager, Jeff Meisel, Officer Matt Davis is out of the ICU.

Meisel said Officer Davis is steadily improving and going through rehabilitation on his two legs after being shot in both femurs.

He has undergone several surgeries to repair his injuries after being shot eight times.

Officer Davis still has a bullet lodged in his neck next to his carotid artery and a bullet lodged near his spine.

Meisel said Davis’ medical team is hesitant to perform surgery on these areas at this time.

Davis has a long road to recovery, but his condition is improving.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

We will continue to update this story as we know more information.

After serving the community for years, the BGPD said the love and support the community has shown to the Davis family and the BGPD has been insurmountable.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg announces interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is...
Mayor Greenberg names interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as permanent LMPD chief

Latest News

Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Paristown SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Pleasant weather arrives for the weekend
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Portland neighborhood
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville...
Louisville Urban League hopeful Gwinn-Villaroel can change LMPD
Last week, the dog, now known as Hamilton, was found in a dumpster at Constitution Park in...
Dog found abandoned in dumpster at Lexington park finds new forever home
4-year-old in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Washington County