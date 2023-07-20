Cereal created by Hip Hop artists now in stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – You can now find a new cereal by Master P and Snoop Dogg on store shelves.

Snoop Cereal was created by the Hip Hop artists. Master P says It’s the first Black-owned cereal company with national distribution.

WAVE News spoke with Master P during the Captain Ace Basketball camp in Louisville. Captain Ace is the pilot mascot for the new breakfast food. Master P says the camp teaches kids not only basketball but life skills as well.

“To be here now and have a brand that can take care of the community,” Master P said. “This is a beautiful thing, and to see these kids. Lot of these kids have never been on a plane. When you look at Captain Ace, he’s the character for the cereal and it’s all about fun learning. "

Some of the other breakfast cereals the duo has created include Snoop Loopz and Master Crunch.

A portion of the proceeds will go to charity, including Christopher 2X’s “Game Changers”' program.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.