Council urges employers to adopt flexible scheduling

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Change can oftentimes be difficult to deal with. Some may have more issues than others adapting to the new start times for JCPS.

On Wednesday, the Committee on Equity, Community Affairs, Housing, Health and Education discussed a resolution urging all employers in Jefferson County to adopt flexible scheduling practices for those employees affected by JCPS Start Smart policy.

JCPS made the change to account for a bus driver shortage. Schools will start between 7:40 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. and will dismiss between 2:20 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.

That later start time is after many parents are scheduled to be at work.

The resolution passed the committee on Wednesday and will now head to the full council.

