Flight Club 502, OBAP summer programs take off at Bowman Field

Some Louisville kids and teens are spending their summer break learning to fly airplanes.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Louisville kids and teens are spending their summer break learning to fly airplanes.

This year, the Organization of Black Aerospace Professional’s (OBAP’s) summer week-long camp is taking place under their partner’s headquarters at Bowman Field: nonprofit Flight Club 502. Some students are members of both nonprofits.

The nationwide nonprofit OBAP started in 1976 as a way to create more opportunities in the aerospace industry for minorities.

”I love it, this really helps me keep up with aviation, and it really allows me opportunities that I don’t usually have,” OBAP student Malcom Thompson said.

Both nonprofits get to do more than just experience what it’s like to fly a plane.

“Thanks to the regional airport authority, we are able to take these kids, and give them tours to see other jobs and other careers they can have in the aviation field.” Flight Club 502 Executive Director Annabelle Klein said.

Students get to participate in workshops, tours, hear from speakers and learn life skills.

”Usually we culminate with a flying experience, seeing the joy of those students after they get out of an airplane and realize it’s really, really cool to be up there and see and experience something different.” OBAP Shawnee ACE Academy Camp Director Raymond Robinson said.

Robinson said for teens who want to continue past the summer, the Academy of Shawnee has a program where students can earn their private pilot certificate while in high school.

Registration for both nonprofits’ 2024 summer programs opens in the spring.

To learn more about Flight Club 502, click or tap here.

To learn more about OBAP, click or tap here.

