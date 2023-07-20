Governor Beshear provides update following historic rainfall in western Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a brief update Thursday on the aftermath of the historic flooding in western Kentucky.

Five counties and five cities declared emergencies while Governor Beshear also declared a state of emergency.

Beshear enacted price gouging laws to help protect those working to recover in a time of need.

No fatalities have been reported, but Beshear warns all communities affected to avoid high water as flash flooding is still a concern.

“Through tonight and then we think we’ll be through the worst of it,” Beshear said. “Everybody out there, please be careful. Now, remember, we can repair a home, we can replace a car, we can ultimately replace stuff, but we can’t replace people. So, be careful.”

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, there were 505 power outages reported.

