Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Governor Beshear provides update following historic rainfall in western Kentucky

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a brief update Thursday on the aftermath of the historic flooding in western Kentucky.

Five counties and five cities declared emergencies while Governor Beshear also declared a state of emergency.

Beshear enacted price gouging laws to help protect those working to recover in a time of need.

No fatalities have been reported, but Beshear warns all communities affected to avoid high water as flash flooding is still a concern.

“Through tonight and then we think we’ll be through the worst of it,” Beshear said. “Everybody out there, please be careful. Now, remember, we can repair a home, we can replace a car, we can ultimately replace stuff, but we can’t replace people. So, be careful.”

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, there were 505 power outages reported.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela and Tracy Pike
Louisville man denied life-saving cancer treatment in Texas
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
***Image for use with WX forecast on a rainy day. Be sure to change out this text***
ALERT DAY: Continues until late evening, more pleasant in time for the weekend

Latest News

The Greater Clark County Schools’ first day is Wednesday, July 29.
Camps prepare new kindergarteners for first day of school in Clark County
ELmer P. Lawrence was identified among the hundreds of people killed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma.
Kentucky veteran killed during attack at Pearl Harbor identified, returned home
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency for flooding in western Kentucky
Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana