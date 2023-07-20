Contact Troubleshooters
Homicide suspect arraigned

Deandre Wicks, 25, of Louisville, during his July 20, 2023 arraignment on charges of murder - domestic violence, being a felon in possession of a handgun, and tampering with evidence.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The man accused of shooting and killing a Louisville woman last year has appeared in court.

Louisville Metro police arrested Deandre Wicks, 25, of Louisville, after he was inducted by a grand jury on July 18 on charges of murder - domestic violence, being a felon in possession of a handgun, and tampering with evidence.

Wicks is charged with shooting Andrea Perks, 19, on November 23, 2022. She was found near S. 32nd Street and Hazel St. but died after being taken to University Hospital.

Bond for Wicks remains at $75,000 cash. He’s due back in court August 21.

