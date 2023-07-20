Homicide suspect arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The man accused of shooting and killing a Louisville woman last year has appeared in court.

Louisville Metro police arrested Deandre Wicks, 25, of Louisville, after he was inducted by a grand jury on July 18 on charges of murder - domestic violence, being a felon in possession of a handgun, and tampering with evidence.

Wicks is charged with shooting Andrea Perks, 19, on November 23, 2022. She was found near S. 32nd Street and Hazel St. but died after being taken to University Hospital.

Bond for Wicks remains at $75,000 cash. He’s due back in court August 21.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.