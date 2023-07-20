Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky leaders tour Red Bird Clinic

Kentucky leaders visit Red Bird clinic.
Kentucky leaders visit Red Bird clinic.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers joined University of Louisville President Kim Schatzel in touring the Red Bird Dental Clinic on Thursday.

The clinic is a central location between many counties. Through a partnership with the University of Louisville, it includes advanced health care.

“A lot of people don’t realize, this is about as state-of-the-art as you can get if you’re sitting in Lexington or Louisville, but it’s sitting in Red Bird,” said Senator Robert Stivers.

Recently hired as the University President, Kim Schatzel toured the clinical campus for the first time.

“We wanna just work for everybody in the commonwealth. So, I was really pleased to be able to be asked to come and to be able to meet everybody that’s here, and got that big warm welcome. I’m learning a lot as well,” said Schatzel.

Not only does the partnership bring more access to health care, but it also offers opportunities to students.

“Coming from Louisville, we’re in like a metro area, you kind of see a different patient base. So, coming here, it’s been really nice to see patients that are so appreciative of the work that we do,” said University of Louisville College of Dentistry student Cole Carpenter.

With multiple sides benefiting, the partnership has led to overall progress in urban and rural Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg announces interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is...
Mayor Greenberg names interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as permanent LMPD chief

Latest News

Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Paristown SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Beautiful weather for this weekend
David E. Hollowell, 52, is charged with attempted murder, burglary resulting in bodily injury,...
Suspect charged in 2003 rape, attempted murder cold case
Heavy rains Wednesday morning, July 19 flooded 9th Street in Mayfield.
Rainfall in Graves County on Wednesday likely breaks state record
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Portland neighborhood
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville...
Louisville Urban League hopeful Gwinn-Villaroel can change LMPD