LMPD: Juvenile arrested in connection to December 2022 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest was recently made after a 21-year-old man was found dead from a shooting in Louisville’s Wyandotte neighborhood back in December 2022.

A male juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed he was arrested on robbery and murder charges.

Louisville Metro police officers had been called on Thursday, Dec. 15 at about 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. The officers found someone dead in a rear alley when they got there. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office then identified the victim as Gary Charles Edward Jr. shortly after he had been shot.

The LMPD Homicide Unit made the arrest after starting an investigation into the shooting.

