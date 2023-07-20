LMPD says stolen guns from cars, KIA, Hyundai thefts are big issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is shining their headlights on car thefts and break-ins in Jefferson County.

On Wednesday, the department posted two videos to social media highlighting how often guns are stolen out of cars, and how cars themselves are being stolen.

We’ve seen many of these thefts happen in broad daylight. Even with many homes and businesses having security cameras, it doesn’t seem to stop thieves.

162 guns have been stolen out of cars in Jefferson County since the start of 2023. LMPD said most of these thefts are happening because cars are left unlocked.

“They know how easy it is to try these handles,” Sgt Matt Sanders with LMPD said. “They know it’s only a matter of time before they find a vehicle that’s unlocked.”

Police advise people to not leave guns in their cars. If that’s your only option, make sure the guns are in a lockbox.

“How would you feel if the gun stolen from your unlocked car was used to kill someone?” Sanders asked.

Some thieves aren’t just stealing items from cars, sometimes they are driving them away. Especially if you have a KIA or Hyundai.

“There’s a design flaw in most models of KIA’s and Hyundai’s between 2011 and 2022 that’s making it super easy for a criminal to steal their KIA or Hyundai,” Sanders said.

LMPD said since the start of the year, almost 10 KIA’s and Hyundai’s have been stolen daily in Jefferson County.

Some of the thefts happened to victims at work. Earlier this year thieves tried stealing a car right across the street in one of the WAVE News parking lots.

Around the same time, two cars were stolen right out of an elementary school parking lot.

“We’ve seen these trends become viral on TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram for a while now, and they’re not going away,” Sanders said.

Some tips from LMPD are to keep your car and belongings safe: park in visible areas, install an anti-theft system and add visual deterrents like a steering wheel lock.

