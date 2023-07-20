Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man taken to University of Louisville Hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 2900 block of Bank Street on Thursday at about 2:15 a.m. for a reported shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound, so Louisville Metro EMS took him to University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said his injuries didn’t seem to be life-threatening.

No one has been named a suspect as the Louisville Metro Police Department Non-Fatal Shooting Unit continues to investigate. Police said anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or fill out the online LMPD Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela and Tracy Pike
Louisville man denied life-saving cancer treatment in Texas
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Identity released of woman who died at UofL Hospital after Outer Loop crash
Two young children were taken to a Louisville, Ky. hospital for treatment after they were...
2 children injured in pole barn fire

Latest News

In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
LMPD says stolen guns from cars, KIA, Hyundai thefts are big issues
Upcoming events to help prepare for school
Council urges employers to adopt flexible scheduling
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice