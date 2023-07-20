Man taken to University of Louisville Hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 2900 block of Bank Street on Thursday at about 2:15 a.m. for a reported shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound, so Louisville Metro EMS took him to University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said his injuries didn’t seem to be life-threatening.

No one has been named a suspect as the Louisville Metro Police Department Non-Fatal Shooting Unit continues to investigate. Police said anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or fill out the online LMPD Crime Tip portal.

