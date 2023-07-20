Mosquitoes in Floyd County test positive for West Nile

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – A sample of mosquitoes in Floyd County, Indiana has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Floyd County Health Department was notified of the positive result by the Indiana Department of Health. The sample was collected in New Albany on July 5 during county-wide mosquito sampling.

Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus can experience mild illness, such as fever, headache, and body aches before recovering fully. Some people, especially those who are elderly and immune compromised, can become seriously ill and/or die.

Floyd County health officials say residents should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites by using DEET and other repellants. They should also wear long sleeve shirts and pants and avoid being outside at dusk and dawn because that’s when mosquitoes are the most active.

Homeowners should remove items where water can collect and provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

To get more information on the Floyd County West Nile Virus surveillance program, or to file a complaint or concern about a property that is a potential mosquito breeding ground, call 812-948-4726. You can select option 2, option 1 to speak to an Environmentalist. Information is also available online by clicking here.

