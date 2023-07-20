‘My family is elated’ says newly appointed LMPD Chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro’s new official police chief says she is humbled and grateful.

WAVE News spoke one-on-one with Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel moments after Mayor Craig Greenberg made the announcement.

She said she was humbled to be the first permanent, female African American Police Chief in the city’s history.

“My family is elated,” she said. “They are happy for me.”

“What message would you have for a little girl at home who sees you up there as the chief leading of a huge department?” we asked.

“I hope my life really resonates with you, and you can see a little glimpse of yourself in me,” the new Chief responded. “And that you’ll strive to do whatever you are called to do or desire, that there is no limit. The only limit is the one that you put on yourself and so continue to break those glass ceilings, and I’m willing to help you do that.”

Villaroel appeared emotional when Mayor Craig Greenberg commended her compassion for the victims of the Old National Bank shooting last April.

“That’s the human part of us as law enforcement,” Villaroel said. “We feel that we are human, and just to make that connection to the loss of my nephew, I know that pain. I know that pain when a family member has been viciously snatched away from you, suddenly. And so that really moved me.”

Villaroel came to Louisville via the previous Chief, Erika Shields, who brought her from Atlanta on to be her second in command.

After Shields left, Greenberg appointed Villaroel as the Interim Chief. During that time she navigated through the Department of Justice’s possible consent decree. That was a valuable experience, Greenberg said.

There was one other subject the new Chief wanted to set the record straight on, her last name.

“Let me say this,” she laughed, “my husband is not sensitive about it, ok, so I just want to be clear on that. But it is pronounced ‘Gwinn-Villa-ro-el,’” she said while rolling the r in her name. “So if you get close to that, I’m OK with that, I’m not sensitive about it at all. You can say Chief, Jackie, GV, it is what it is. I am OK because at the end of the day, I’m a servant of yours.”

