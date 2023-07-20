New Baptist Health Medical Center opens on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Baptist Health Medical Center is now open near Hikes Point.

Local leaders and hospital officials gathered for the ribbon cutting of the new medical office on Breckenridge Lane.

There is an Urgent Care, offices for physical therapy, a lab and even a community pharmacy. There are also medical practices and clinics throughout the rest of the building.

The hospital will not only provide care for people close to home, but Governor Andy Beshear said it will also create jobs for Kentuckians.

“Healthcare is critical,” Beshear said. “It’s critical that everyone has access, that it is the highest quality healthcare and it’s affordable for all Kentuckians. But healthcare is also economic development. What’s behind us means we’ll have more jobs in Louisville and more jobs in the Commonwealth. More families are going to move here. More people are going to put food on the table.”

The medical office is opening two months ahead of schedule.

