Next Louisville Metro police chief expected to be announced by Mayor Greenberg

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg is expected to announce who will be serving as the next chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Louisville Metro leaders are set to gather Thursday around noon for this announcement.

Livestream the LMPD leadership announcement here when it begins.

Currently leading the police department is interim LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

