Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin

Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart. (Source: Courtany Amborn/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (Gray News/TMX) - Video captured hail smashing through the roof of a Walmart store in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The extreme weather reportedly forced the Walmart to close after rain could also be seen coming into the store and making a mess around the registers.

Courtnay Amborn shared the video where a woman is heard saying “Oh my God” as large amounts of hail are coming through the roof of the store.

According to reports, the storms swept through the area and brought heavy wind and large amounts of hail to neighborhoods while knocking down several trees.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of tennis ball-sized hail in the region.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Angela and Tracy Pike
Louisville man denied life-saving cancer treatment in Texas
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
***Image for use with WX forecast on a rainy day. Be sure to change out this text***
ALERT DAY: Continues until late evening, more pleasant in time for the weekend

Latest News

The Greater Clark County Schools’ first day is Wednesday, July 29.
Camps prepare new kindergarteners for first day of school in Clark County
A Nevada mother says she has lost all of her belongings in an arson fire.
Single mother loses everything in arson fire: ‘Thousands of dollars just gone’
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the...
RFK Jr. denies making antisemitic comments as congressional Republicans give him a platform
FILE - Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos...
Commanders’ Dan Snyder fined $60 million for sexually harassing employee, financial improprieties
Governor Beshear provides update following historic rainfall in western Kentucky