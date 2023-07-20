Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Psychiatrist talks about coping, dealing with trauma as one-year anniversary of EKY flooding approaches

Psychiatrist talks about coping, dealing with trauma as one-year anniversary of EKY flooding approaches
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As we approach the one-year anniversary of the devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky, many flood survivors, like Knott County native Nathan Smith, will likely revisit the trauma of that night.

“It’s gonna be hard for everybody. There’s a lot of lives that were lost,” Smith said. “It’s gonna be hard for everybody.”

Smith lost his home in the flood. Even today, he says he’s on edge when he hears severe weather is headed our way.

“I don’t sleep well through the night. I’m always up. If I hear it’s raining real hard or something, I get up and go look out, look back out the door or out the river to see the window,” Smith said.

Psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Martin says this is to be expected for many flood survivors.

“Anytime we go through a traumatic event, even if it doesn’t develop into PTSD, we can have PTSD symptoms for several months after, and that can be frustrating and dejecting, and make us feel like its never gonna end or it’s always gonna be this way, and that’s not the case,” Dr. Martin said.

Dr. Martin says the more time that passes. The better flood survivors will be able to cope with those memories or even severe weather.

“Put yourself in those uncomfortable positions, get back on the horse, so to speak. If we let it limit us, it will keep feeling that dangerous, it will keep feeling that scary,” Dr. Martin said.

Dr. Martin adds that if the traumatic memories begin to interfere with your daily life, reaching out to a listening ear or even your healthcare provider can help.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg announces interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is...
Mayor Greenberg names interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as permanent LMPD chief

Latest News

Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Paristown SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Pleasant weather arrives for the weekend
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Portland neighborhood
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville...
Louisville Urban League hopeful Gwinn-Villaroel can change LMPD
4-year-old in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Washington County
Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Subsidy to open July 25